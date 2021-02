Канадские газеты вышли с пустыми страницами: протестуют против Google и Facebook. Узнали, в чем интрига

Canadian newspaper proprietors hope Ottawa will follow Australia’s lead and force @Google and @Facebook to pay for the content they currently use for free. Front pages are blank so readers can “imagine if the news wasn’t there.” #journalism pic.twitter.com/cdwhVz8eeb

Today’s Record and newspapers across the country have been intentionally left blank as part of the Disappearing Headlines campaign, calling on Ottawa to act to keep companies like Google/Facebook from using news content produced by local journalists without paying for it. pic.twitter.com/gn7NnIWzGo