Предзаказ PlayStation 5 закончился скандалом в сообществе геймеров

Недовольные геймеры обратились к Sony с требованием исправить ситуацию. В компании признали, что запуск предпродаж был непродуманным, и пообещали выпустить больше консолей в ближайшие несколько дней.
Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologize for that.— PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 19, 2020
Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details.
And more PS5s will be available through the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/h1TaGsGBun
Фото: playstation.com