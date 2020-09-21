Авторы 18+

Предзаказ PlayStation 5 закончился скандалом в сообществе геймеров

Магазины открыли возможность предварительного заказа новой игровой приставки 17 сентября в полночь по местному времени. Из-за разницы в часовых поясах жителям США новинка не досталась, сообщает РИА Новости.


Недовольные геймеры обратились к Sony с требованием исправить ситуацию. В компании признали, что запуск предпродаж был непродуманным, и пообещали выпустить больше консолей в ближайшие несколько дней.



Фото: playstation.com
