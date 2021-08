В сети появилось видео падения людей из вылетевшего из Кабула самолета

Exclusive - The video shows a flight from #Kabul airport where two people are thrown from a plane into the the people's homes. #Afghanistan #Taliban pic.twitter.com/GlSgjNApJj

Not a scene of Hollywood, it’s Just #Kabul air port, people want to run away, after the Capture of Kabul by the #Talibans #Afghanistan

By: @Mukhtarwafayee pic.twitter.com/ZLYieJm9mX