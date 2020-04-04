Певица Pink перенесла коронавирус

Американская поп-звезда Pink сообщила о том, что заразилась новым коронавирусом.
Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.
Это произошло две недели назад, сообщила певица на своей странице в соцсети. Симптомы COVID-19 были у самой Пинк и ее трехлетнего сына Джеймсона. Проведенный тест дал положительный результат.
В течение двух недель певица и ее семья находились дома. "Несколько дней назад мы сделали повторный тест, слава богу, он оказался отрицательным", — написала исполнительница.
Ранее Пинк сообщила также о том, что решила внести свой вклад в поддержку системы здравоохранения и пожертвовать по 500 тыс. долларов в фонд больницы при Темпльском университете в Филадельфии и в кризисный фонд мэра Лос-Анджелеса.
По последней информации Университета Джонса Хопкинса, как передает ТАСС, в США заразились новым коронавирусом более 277 тыс. человек, свыше 7 тыс. скончались.